

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A physical education teacher at a Brampton high school is facing a sexual exploitation charge after being accused of having a relationship with a student.

Peel Regional Police allege the teacher had a consensual relationship with a 17-year-old student while being employed at Turner Fenton Secondary School.

While the Peel District School Board said it could not comment on how the teacher’s employment status has been affected, a spokesperson called the allegations “disturbing” and said that normal procedures in such a case would involve suspending the teacher with or without pay, depending on the circumstances.

“Of course these charges are naturally disturbing,” Spokesperson Carla Pereira said in an email to CTV News Toronto. “We have been and are cooperating with police at this time, and offering support to the students and staff at Turner Fenton Secondary School.”

She said disciplinary actions against the teacher could include boundary training, suspension with or without pay, transfer to another school/location or termination.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Richard Knill of Milton, was scheduled to make a court appearance Friday.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).