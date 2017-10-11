

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The driver of a double decker-bus has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle mounted a curb and collided with a car downtown.

The collision happened at Sherbourne and Gerrard streets at around 7 p.m.

Toronto police said it appeared that the bus had been forced onto the sidewalk, where it struck a pole, bringing down wires and lights in the intersection.

The female bus driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating the collision.