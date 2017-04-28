

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canadian economic growth took a pause in February after the break-neck pace seen at the start the year.

Statistics Canada says gross domestic product was unchanged in February.

The result matched the expectations of economists, according to Thomson Reuters.

February followed three months of gains including stronger-than-expected growth in January.

Gains in service-producing industries were offset by declines in goods-producing industries.

Statistics Canada says service-producing industries were up 0.2 per cent for the month, while goods-producing industries fell 0.3 per cent, the first move lower since October.