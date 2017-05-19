

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





New York City police say a Canadian woman remains in critical condition after a driver slammed his speeding car into pedestrians in Times Square, CTV News has learned. Authorities called the crash a deliberate attack.

The 38-year-old woman is among seven people still in hospital following the incident, Chief of Manhattan Detectives William Aubry told reporters on Friday.

Her condition is “very critical, Aubrey said.

She has yet to be identified publicly by authorities.

"Our thoughts are with the Canadian citizen ... and with the other victims of this tragic incident," Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Austin Jean told CP24 in an email.

Consular officials have been in tough with police and are working with the family of the victim, Jean said.

Three others remain in critical condition with head injuries and a fourth is being treated for a collapsed lung and broken pelvis.

An 18-year-old tourist from Portage, Mich., Alyssa Elsman, was killed. Her 13-year-old sister was among the 20 injured.

Richard Rojas, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and 20 counts of vehicular assault for allegedly plowing into the pedestrians on the sidewalks.