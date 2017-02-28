

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say charges will be laid in the death of a baby delivered four months premature when his mother was shot and killed in Jamestown last year.

Candice Rochelle Bobb, 33, was five months pregnant when she was gunned down inside a vehicle in Jamestown on May 15.

She and three others were driving home from a basketball game and were dropping off one of the passengers in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Jamestown Crescent when a suspect began shooting at their vehicle.

Bobb, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, was struck by gunfire and was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Her baby, who family members named Kyrie, was delivered via emergency C-section and was transported to an intensive care unit.

He died on June 15, exactly one month after the shooting.

“As a result of the continuing investigation and based on information available to us at this time, if the offender or offenders are identified and arrested, they would also be charged in the homicide of baby Kyrie,” Det. –Sgt. Mike Carbone said during a news conference Tuesday.

“I’m appealing to anyone who was any information with respect to both of these homicides to report it and contact us at the homicide squad.”

The detective said that police are now confident that Bobb was not targeted in the shooting.

“I can’t say specifically if it was any of the individuals in the car that were targeted,” Carbone added.

“I think I did say before it may have just been the movements of this vehicle … that could have drawn attention to the offenders with respect to the shooting.”

Carbone said prior to the shooting, the driver of the vehicle Bobb was travelling in made a U-Turn in front of an apartment complex near Jamestown Crescent.

“It may have been something the offender had seen that prompted them to start shooting at the vehicle,” Carbone said.

“The U-Turn in front of the Jamestown complex could have drawn the attention of the offender as being some type of threat to them.”

Carbone said police are also investigating whether there are any links between this case and the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Jamestown last month.

The teenage boy was walking with his sister in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard on the night of Feb. 6 when he was shot in the abdomen by a suspect leaning out the window of a vehicle.

“We are certainly following up with that. We are trying to make forensic links if at all possible,” Carbone said.

“I don’t want to share too much information between the two shootings or the two investigations. I truly am expecting and hoping that I get an untainted version of what happened on the night Ms. Bobb was murdered.”