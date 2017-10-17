

Brenda Molina-Navidad, CP24.com





The owners and staff of an unlicensed day support centre for people with disabilities in Vaughan are facing assault charges.

York Regional Police have been investigating the Hope Centre, located on Romina Drive, since August 2017, after a family member reported their concerns about possible abuse against a relative. Police say that the investigation unveiled additional victims.

On Oct. 13 police say they executed a search warrant for the Hope Centre and arrested the owner of the facility, 47-year-old Rosalina Panetta as well as her husband and son.

Panetta is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, assault, and fraud. Her 41-year-old husband Giuseppe Morana, from Kleinburg, Ont. is facing one charge of assault while her son Onofiro DeFina, 27, is facing the following three charges: failing to provide the necessaries of life, forcible confinement and assault.

None of the charges have been proven in court.