

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A child was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries Sunday after a serious collision in Whitby.

It happened near Taunton and Thickson roads at around 5:40 p.m.

Ornge air ambulance said the child was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto following the collision.

Images sent to CP24 from the scene showed the front end of a small sedan crumpled into the back of a sport utility vehicle.

The age and gender of the child are not yet known.

Parts of Taunton Road were closed for a time following the collision, but the road has since reopened.