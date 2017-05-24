

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A young boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale.

The child was struck near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Jameson Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the boy is believed to be around five years old. Police said he was being rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Lake Shore Boulevard West is closed in both directions from Jameson Avenue to Parkside Drive as police investigate.