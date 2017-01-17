

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city will offer 300 additional childcare subsidies in 2017 as it works to reduce the backlog of families stuck on a waiting list for the support.

The proposed budget for 2017 calls for an investment of $3 million in 300 new subsidies, bringing the total number of city-financed subsidies for childcare to 26,359.

That said the additional subsidies will do little to address the 17,500-family waiting list for childcare subsidies.

“The fact remains: property taxpayers cannot and should not be asked to do this alone,” Mayor Tory told reporters on Tuesday. “It is fine, it is doable and it something we are proud of to have these 300 entirely city-financed childcare subsidies brought forward as part of our budget but eliminating the backlog and providing childcare for those who need it is going to have to be a shared responsibility going forward. We need federal and provincial governments to contribute more towards childcare subsidies."

Subsidy is based on income

City of Toronto childcare subsidies are available to households where each parent eithers works or is attending school.

The amount of subsidy that a household can qualify for depends on income.

In a household that earns $72,830 annually, which is the median income in Toronto, the subsidy would reduce the childcare costs for one toddler to $45.40 a day. That’s about half the average cost of childcare for a toddler ($95.16 a day).

Speaking with reporters at the Dane Avenue Childcare Centre, Tory called the 300 new subsidies a “major step forward.”

The 2016 budget only contained 200 new childcare subsidies, 75 of which were deferred until 2017.

“Far too many Toronto families are in a position where the cost of childcare becomes unaffordable because it consumes too big a share of what are often modest incomes,” Tory said. “Affordable accessible childcare allows parents to go to work and to continue to provide for their families while their children are well cared for.”

The new childcare subsidies are being funded, in part, with the savings from ending a 20-year-old agreement that subsidizes the costs of operating 350 child-care centres in public schools.

Childcare advocates have previously warned that the elimination of that subsidy could boost the costs of childcare by as much as $350 per year, per child.

Tory, however, told reporters on Tuesday that he is hopeful that the province will eventually assume responsibility for the subsidy, noting that there are some “earnest discussions going on.”

“The province should as part of the education system fully fund the occupancy cost of childcare space inside our schools,” he said.

The end of occupancy grants for schools that house childcare centres would go into effect in July and would save the city $1.13 million in 2017 and $2.26 million in 2018.