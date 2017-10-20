

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Students were rushed inside a Riverdale public school Friday morning after a parent spotted a grey coyote perched on a ledge of a school building.

Crystal Walker told CP24 she was walking her son to Withrow Avenue Junior Public School off of Broadview Avenue this morning when she spotted and snapped a photo of the animal.

She said it was “trying to hide away from” a crowd that gathered to spot it.

It was perched on the Bain Avenue side of the school property, behind a small grey shed.

Police say they have told Toronto Animal Control to head to the school.

Several sightings of coyotes were reported in the east end throughout this summer.