Coyote spotted at elementary school in Riverdale
A coyote is seen at Withrow Junior Public School in Riverdale on Oct. 20, 2017. (Crystal Walker)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 9:23AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 9:49AM EDT
Students were rushed inside a Riverdale public school Friday morning after a parent spotted a grey coyote perched on a ledge of a school building.
Crystal Walker told CP24 she was walking her son to Withrow Avenue Junior Public School off of Broadview Avenue this morning when she spotted and snapped a photo of the animal.
She said it was “trying to hide away from” a crowd that gathered to spot it.
It was perched on the Bain Avenue side of the school property, behind a small grey shed.
Police say they have told Toronto Animal Control to head to the school.
Several sightings of coyotes were reported in the east end throughout this summer.