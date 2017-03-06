

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash in Roncesvalles Village this morning.

According to police, a taxi collided with a parked Jeep near the intersection of Roncesvalles and Wright avenues shortly before 5 a.m.

Toronto police told CP24 that one driver was taken to hospital but is expected to recover.

Police say charges may be laid in connection with the crash.