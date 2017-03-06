Crash in Roncesvalles Village sends 1 person to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a collision involving a cab in Roncesvalles Village. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 5:17AM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 6, 2017 6:35AM EST
One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash in Roncesvalles Village this morning.
According to police, a taxi collided with a parked Jeep near the intersection of Roncesvalles and Wright avenues shortly before 5 a.m.
Toronto police told CP24 that one driver was taken to hospital but is expected to recover.
Police say charges may be laid in connection with the crash.