

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Hydro is working to restore power to customers in the city’s Forest Hill neighbourhood who have been without electricity for several hours.

The outage is impacting approximately 720 customers in the area bounded by Briar Hill Avenue, Eglinton Avenue West, Bathurst Street, and Latimer Avenue.

“Our crews have been working at this since about 10 p.m. last night and they are having some trouble locating the issue because it is an underground fault,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass told CP24 Tuesday morning.

“Crews have actually been working around the area on multiple different streets. They are looking at trying to find this underground fault and they have narrowed it down to an area but it’s proving illusive.”

Toronto Hydro previously said that power would likely be restored by 7 a.m. but Gass confirmed that crews probably won’t be able to meet that deadline.

“We are looking at maybe mid-to-late morning right now,” Gass added.

“We’d had extra crews overnight and we are going to continue to work on this but we are having some trouble.”

The lengthy outage comes as the city deals with an unusual fall heat wave.

“This heat is unbearable right now. It is a strange time of year to be talking about this but we understand it has been very uncomfortable for many of these customers,” Gass said.

She noted that extended power outages also create issues with food safety.

“I would say that it would be best to throw out anything perishable in the fridge,” she said.