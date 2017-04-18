Cyclist seriously injured after colliding with a car in North York
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 3:35PM EDT
A cyclist was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car in North York on Tuesday afternoon.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 3 p.m., Toronto police say.
The cyclist was pinned beneath the car, said Const. Craig Brister, a spokesperson for Toronto police.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre, according to paramedics.
Investigators have closed Sheppard Avenue West between Bathurst and Hammell streets in both directions.
There is no word yet on the victim’s age.