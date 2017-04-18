

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A cyclist was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 3 p.m., Toronto police say.

The cyclist was pinned beneath the car, said Const. Craig Brister, a spokesperson for Toronto police.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre, according to paramedics.

Investigators have closed Sheppard Avenue West between Bathurst and Hammell streets in both directions.

There is no word yet on the victim’s age.