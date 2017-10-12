

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Toronto doctor is being accused of paying to have unprotected sex with a 15-year-old human trafficking victim and then allegedly injecting her with a birth control medication.

Police say the allegations came to light while conducting an investigation into the trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, the man first came into contact with the girl in December, 2016 after he responded to an escort advertisement on Backpage.com.

It is alleged that that the man subsequently met with the girl at different hotels in the Toronto area and paid to have unprotected sex with her.

After those encounters, police say that the man would prescribe the girl birth control medication and would inject her with the drug.

Police also allege that on one occasion the man requested that the girl attend his office at Toronto General Hospital, where he had sexual intercourse with her. The man also prescribed the girl medication following that encounter, police say.

Ernest Chiu, 32, of Toronto, is charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and obtaining sexual services from a person under the age of 18.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police say that Chiu is a nephrologist, which means that he specializes in the care and treatment of kidney disease.

He is associated with St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital as well as Toronto Rehab and Sinai Health System, police say.