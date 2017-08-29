

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Doug Ford will announce whether he will run for mayor or as an MPP next week following months of speculation regarding his political future, most of which was fueled by Ford himself.

Ford has been teasing a return to politics for about a year, telling CP24 last August 28 that he would either run for mayor of Toronto or as an MPP under the banner of the Progressive Conservative party.

The former city councillor, however, has not publicly said which office he will seek and when questioned over the last several months he has indicated that he hasn’t made up his mind.

On Tuesday, Ford told Newstalk 1010 that he has now decided which office he will seek and will make an announcement at Ford Fest on Sept. 8.