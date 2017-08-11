Driver charged after motorcyclist, 35, killed near Evergreen Brick Works
A vehicle and a motorcycle involved in a fatal crash on Bayview Avenue are both shown.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 11:44AM EDT
A 39-year-old Aurora man has been charged in relation to a crash on Bayview Avenue last month that left a 35-year-old female motorcyclist dead and another rider seriously injured.
At 8:05 p.m. on July 8, a 35-year-old woman was riding a 2010 Honda CBR600 motorcycle northbound on Bayview Avenue, near the Beltline Trail, police said.
A 46-year-old man was also heading north alongside her, riding a 2014 BMW motorcycle.
Investigators say a driver of a 2016 Honda Accord positioned north of them on Bayview attempted to make a U-turn into the southbound lanes of Bayview and both motorcyclists collided with him.
The 35-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital trauma centre and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The 46-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Accord was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
He is expected to appear in court at College Park on Oct. 5.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900.