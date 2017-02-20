

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Police say they caught a driver going more than 200 kilometres an hour on a Toronto roadway.

An officer who was on patrol in the area of Victoria Park and McNicoll avenues spotted the driver overnight Monday at 2:17 a.m.

The 2015 Acura was allegedly speeding north on Victoria Park. The officer used a speed-measuring device and recorded the speed of the car at 203 km/hr. The speed limit on the avenue is 60 km/hr.

The 24-year-old male driver has been charged with stunt driving, speeding and racing a motor vehicle.

The stunt driving charge automatically means the driver had his car impounded for seven days and his license suspended for seven days.