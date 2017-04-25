

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

It happened on Airport Road between Old Church Road and Charleston Sideroad at around 3:05 p.m.

OPP say that the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene while the driver of the other vehicle was rushed to hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.

According to the OPP, Airport Road will be closed between Old Church Road and Charleston Sideroad for several hours while technical collision investigators probe the scene.