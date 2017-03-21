

BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Police say dash camera video has led to charges against a man who allegedly threatened another driver with a machete.

Peel regional police say the road rage incident occurred last Friday afternoon on Highway 410 in Brampton, Ont.

They say a man approached the alleged victim's car brandishing a machete, struck the car with the machete and threatened to kill the driver.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect using dashcam video from the complainant's vehicle.

They say it also showed the accused was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Police say a 31-year-old Brampton man was arrested on Monday and charged with weapons dangerous, uttering a death threat, and possession of property obtained by crime.