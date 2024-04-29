Toronto police are no longer looking for several persons of interest in connection with a homicide last week which saw a man fall to his death from a downtown balcony.

Police were called to an apartment building at Church and Shuter streets at around 11:58 p.m. on April 24 after receiving reports that a man had been pushed from a balcony.

A victim was subsequently rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have since identified the victim as 38-year-old Ryan Williams and have said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

A day after Williams fell to his death, police said they were looking for a suspect and three persons of interest who fled the apartment afterward. Photos of all four were released.

On April 27, police said they had taken a suspect into custody. They said 29-year-old Joshua Pilgram of Toronto is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police announced Monday that they have identified the other persons of interest in the case, and they are no longer being sought.

Investigators have said that they believe Williams’ death was an isolated incident, and that he and the suspect were casually acquainted. They said that prior to the fall, there was an altercation inside the apartment where Williams lived with his mother. It's not clear what the altercation was about.

Police are asking anyone with further information to reach out to investigators.

-With files from Bryann Aguilar