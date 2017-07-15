

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating a pair of stabbings in Oshawa, one of which left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.

The first incident occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building on Nonquon Road at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they responded to the area for a disturbance and soon located a 20-year-old man with at least one stab wound.

The man was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently listed in fair condition.

Police say that they are looking for a single suspect in connection with the stabbing.

The second incident occurred near Adelaide Street and Park Road at around midnight.

Police say a 25-year-old man showed up at a fire hall behind the Children’s Arena suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries; however police say that he is currently in stable condition.

No information has been released about possible suspects at this point.

Police remain on scene.

The two stabbings are not believed to be connected, according to police.