

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - WestJet says early results of an investigation into an ice chunk that crashed through a Calgary home indicate one of its planes is to blame.

Airline spokeswoman Lauren Stewart says in an email that a preliminary investigation with Nav Canada has concluded the ice on Friday evening fell from a WestJet plane on approach into Calgary from Regina.

Stewart says WestJet is inspecting the aircraft to determine the cause of the incident and is cooperating with local authorities and Nav Canada.

Calgary's fire department says the incident was originally reported an explosion, but as the residents investigated further, they found a hole in their ceiling and fragments of ice on their basement stairs.

The ice made it all the way to the basement floor.

No one was injured and Stewart says WestJet will contact the homeowners and will pay for the repairs.