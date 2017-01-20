

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A 74-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in a child pornography investigation.

Police allege the man made, accessed, possessed, and made available child sexual abuse material.

They say he was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation into the possession of child pornography.

Frederic Urban is charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making child pornography and making available child pornography.

Police say Urban appeared in a Toronto court on Thursday.