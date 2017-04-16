

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The emergency task force was called in after about a dozen shots were fired in a residential area in Etobicoke Saturday night.

Toronto police said they received a call from people who heard gunfire in the area of Bloor Street West and The Kingsway at around 11:15 p.m.

Several vehicles were seen fleeing the scene, including a sport utility vehicle.

However no injuries were reported.

There was no information about possible suspects or the motive for the gunfire.