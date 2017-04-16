ETF called in after gunfire in Etobicoke
Police respond to gunfire in the area of Bloor Street West and The Kingsway Saturday April 15, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 1:12PM EDT
The emergency task force was called in after about a dozen shots were fired in a residential area in Etobicoke Saturday night.
Toronto police said they received a call from people who heard gunfire in the area of Bloor Street West and The Kingsway at around 11:15 p.m.
Several vehicles were seen fleeing the scene, including a sport utility vehicle.
However no injuries were reported.
There was no information about possible suspects or the motive for the gunfire.