

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A family, including two young children, had to barricade themselves inside a bathroom during a home invasion in Richmond Hill over the weekend.

York Regional Police were called to a residence on Edgar Avenue in the area of Yonge Street and Carrville Road for a report of gunfire around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

At the time, two suspects allegedly forced their way into the home while carrying firearms.

The homeowner collected his family inside the home at the time, including a six-year-old and a four year-old, and barricaded them inside a bathroom at the home.

Officers then arrived at the scene before spotting the suspects inside the home who were allegedly dressed in military and police style attire.

Both suspects were arrested at gunpoint as they attempted to flee from officers to the back of the home.

None of the seven victims inside the home at the time were physically injured.

Suspects identified as Sammy Mitchell Thomas, 45, and Louis Ryan Lapointe, 37, were charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a weapon, and impersonation with intent to obtain property.

Thomas and Lapointe are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.