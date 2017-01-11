

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A historic government building that spans an entire city block of prime downtown real estate has been put up for sale.

The ownership of the Dominion Public Building, which is located on Front Street between Bay and Yonge streets, was transferred to the Canada Lands Company on Jan. 3 ahead of the potential sale.

CLC is a crown corporation that manages the sale and redevelopment of surplus federal properties.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday, Public Services and Procurement Canada said it plans to relocate the tenants who currently occupy the building to other properties within the Greater Toronto Area by 2021.

There are about 1,500 government workers assigned to the building, most of which are employees of the Canada Revenue Agency. Other tenants include the Canada Border Services Agency, the Public Service Commission, the Canadian Industrial Relations Board, the Canada School of Public Service and the Canadian Human Rights Commission.

“The Government of Canada is committed to obtaining the best value for Canadians while managing large and complex property portfolios,” the statement from Public Services and Procurement Canada read.

The five-storey building was constructed between 1926 and 1935 and its exterior is protected by heritage regulations.

The asking price for the building is not known.