

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada says Durham and York regions, as well as Caledon will experience freezing rain for a period of time on Monday morning.

Meteorologists say that freezing rain is likely in those areas sometime on Monday morning, and will transition to rain as temperatures increase dramatically later in the day.

The high temperature for Monday is projected to be 11 C.

Areas including Barrie, Orillia, Waterloo Region, Wellington County, Peterborough and the Kawartha Lakes are also covered by the warning.

In addition, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga, Brampton and much of Halton Region on Sunday, saying a “brief period” of freezing rain is possible early on Monday morning.