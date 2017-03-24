

The Canadian Press





THOROLD, Ont. -- Family and friends gathered Friday for the funeral of a seven-year-old boy who died last week in St. Catharines, Ont., leading to a murder charge against his stepfather.

Nathan Dumas was rushed to hospital on Friday but died the next day.

Police launched a manhunt for his stepfather, 43-year-old Justin Kuijer.

He was arrested on Tuesday in Kenora, Ont., and appeared in court Thursday to face a first-degree murder charge in Nathan's death. Kuijer is to appear in court again on April 19.

A visitation was held for Nathan on Thursday and his funeral was held following a second visitation in Thorold, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, a makeshift memorial of flowers and stuffed animals was erected outside a St. Catharines sandwich shop owned by Nathan's grandparents.

Kuijer is also charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack on a female employee at a St. Catharines branch of the Royal Bank.