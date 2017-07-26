

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Officials with Pearson International Airport say that there is a “contingency plan in place” in the event that a union representing baggage handlers for 30 airlines goes on strike tomorrow.

Members of Teamsters Local 419 could walk off the job as early as 9:30 p.m. Thursday after the union issued a 72-hour notice to their employer earlier this week.

The union members are all employed by Swissport, which is a ground handling company that is contracted by a total of 30 airlines operating out of Pearson.

“Airlines who contract services from Swissport will have the most up-to-date information on their flights in case of a disruption,” Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Natalie Moncur said in a written statement issued to CP24 on Wednesday morning. “Should labour disruption occur as a result of these negotiations, Toronto Pearson has a contingency plan in place, as part of our emergency management program.”

A representative for Teamsters Local 419 has previously accused Swissport of hiring as many as 250 temporary workers ahead of the expiration of the union’s contract.

Negotiations between the union and Swissport are ongoing.