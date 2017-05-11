

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A shooting at a Hamilton home Thursday morning may be connected to a violent home invasion in the southwestern Ontario city earlier this week, Hamilton police say.

Early Thursday morning, officers were called to the area of West 5th Street and Mohawk Road West for a reported shooting.

According to investigators, a suspect was spotted firing multiple shots at a home in the area and was later seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located one woman who had sustained a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One other adult and two young children were inside the home when the gunshots rang out but police say they were not injured.

Police have not apprehended any suspects in connection with the shooting but say they believe the incident was “targeted.”

Investigators also said the shooting may be linked to a violent home invasion on Tuesday that sent a 40-year-old man to hospital with critical injuries.

Police were called to Holly Avenue, in the area of Beach Road and Ottawa Street, at around 9 a.m. Tuesday after a multiple residents in the neighbourhood called police to report the sound of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds as well as a 39-year-old woman and two others who had sustained injuries from an assault.

The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Two teenagers were taken into custody Tuesday morning and have now been charged with aggravated assault, breaking and entering, discharging a firearm with intent and disguise with intent.

At the time of the break-in, police said they believed three other suspects fled the area and abandoned a vehicle at the scene. Those suspects have not yet been identified.

Investigators did not say why they believe the two cases may be linked but police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the two incidents to call Det.-Const. Jeffrey Clushman at 905-546-8927.