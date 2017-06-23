

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Heavy rain overnight has prompted the Toronto Region Conservation Authority to issue a flood watch for the GTA.

Between 20 millimetres and 40 millimetres of rain fell over the region Friday morning and more rain is expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada says it will be hot and humid Friday but there’s a 60 per cent chance it will continue to rain today and tomorrow.

Today’s high is expected to reach 25 C while the humidex will make it feel more like 33.

Flash flooding was spotted in some areas downtown, causing road closures and train delays.

Bayview Avenue was closed betweed River and King Streets due to flooding.

The issue also affected GO train service from Richmond Hill.

Toronto has been hit hard by heavy rain in recent months. More than 236 millimetres of rain fell in April and May – an amount 60 per cent above the average rainfall.

In late May, 40 per cent of Toronto Island was said to be underwater. The island has remained closed to everyone but island residents and event permits have been cancelled until at least the end of July.

Toronto’s Beach neighbourhood was also affected by flooding as were other businesses and properties along the lake shore.

The agency responsible for monitoring water levels, International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, reported in late May that Lake Ontario was 84 centimetres higher than normal. This is the highest it has been since record levels were reported in 1952, the agency said.

Water levels were expected to keep rising at that point.

City officials said they expect it will take several weeks or more for water levels to subside.