

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 21-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds was located near the Toronto Zoo on Thursday morning.

Const. Jen Sidhu said police were called to a public school parking lot in the area of Upper Rouge Trail and Antelope Drive, just south of the start of the zoo grounds, at 7:55 a.m.

Police arrived to find a male lying on the ground, with injuries to his head. He was identified as Dylan Greenaway

The death was initially classified as suspicious; however Det. Gary Giroux told reporters on Thursday afternoon that it is being investigated as a homicide.

“We are in the early stages of the homicide investigation. The deceased appears to have suffered some gunshot wounds. I am appealing to this particular community to alert us of any video they may have attached to their homes so we can collect that,” he said.

Giroux said that police are aware of a suspect vehicle but he did not provide any further details.

He said that the coroner and a forensic pathologist have already attended the scene to examine the wounds on the body of the deceased. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday.

The area remains blocked off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).