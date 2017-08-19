

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say homicide detectives are probing the discovery of a woman’s body in Derrydowns Park in the Jane and Finch area on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were originally called to the park, off of Driftwood Avenue, southeast of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, at 12:43 p.m. for a report of a body found.

The body, which displayed obvious signs of trauma, was recovered from a body of water in the park.

The woman is 30-years-old, police say.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Sunday.

Investigators say they want to speak with anyone who was in Derrydowns Park over the past several days.

Witnesses are urged to call detectives at 416-808-7400.