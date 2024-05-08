Matthews, MacKinnon, Kucherov named finalists for Ted Lindsay Award
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews vie for the puck during NHL playoff action, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Matthews, Kucherov and Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon have been named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Chris O'Meara
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2024 3:29PM EDT
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been named as one of the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.
Tampa Bay winger Nikita Kucherov and Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon were also named finalists in a release Wednesday from the NHL Players' Association.
The award is given annually to the most outstanding NHL player as voted by fellow NHLPA members.
Matthews, who won the award in the 2021-22 season, led the NHL with 69 goals and was sixth in scoring with a career-high 107 points in 81 games.
Kucherov, who previously won in 2018-19, led the league with 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) in 81 games, while MacKinnon was second with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games.
Kucherov and MacKinnon are also finalists for the NHL's Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player, while Matthews is a finalist for the Selke Trophy awarded to the top defensive forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.