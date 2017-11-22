

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood overnight.

Police were called to the area of Gennela Square and Morningview Trail, near Morningside and Sheppard avenues, at around midnight for reports of multiple shots fired.

A male victim was located in the area suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told CP24 that officers found several locations where shots were fired along Gennela Square.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Det. Jeff Tavares said one male suspect dressed in dark clothing was seen fleeing the area on foot following the gunfire.

Police have not yet released the name or age of the victim as officers are still working to notify next-of-kin.

“At this time we don’t have much information to release,” Tavares said.

“It’s really early in the investigation.”

Police have been canvassing the area for witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact investigators.