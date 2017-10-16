Homicide unit investigating fatal shooting in Hamilton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 7:34AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 9:56AM EDT
Hamilton police say homicide detectives are investigating after a female was shot and killed early Monday morning.
The fatal shooting occurred in the area of Barton Street and Sherman Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.
Police have not confirmed the name or age of the victim as they are still working to notify next-of-kin.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects but say it appears to be a targeted shooting.
The deadly shooting is Hamilton’s seventh homicide of 2017.
Det.- Sgt. Peter Thom is expected to provide an update on the shooting later this morning.