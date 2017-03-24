

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued arrest warrants for a married couple who allegedly convinced clients at a Scarborough investment company to put large sums of money into made up financial schemes.

Police say the suspects operated a financial investment and mortgage brokerage company known as Keystone Financial Services between 2014 and 2016.

During that time, police allege that the suspects encouraged clients to put their money into various investments that were later determined to be fake.

The police investigation into the firm began after one of the victim’s attempted to call the offices of the firm, located near Warden and Sheppard avenues, only to discover that the business had been closed down.

Police allege that in some cases investors were defrauded of their entire life savings.

Keystone Financial Services previously had its licence revoked by the Financial Services Commission of Ontario on Jan. 12.

In a ruling issued at the time, FSCO said that it had given notice to the company on Nov. 22 and informed them of their right to request a hearing. No hearing was ever requested.

Khurt Comrie, 40, and Collett Comrie, 44, are both wanted for fraud over $5,000.

Police say that the last known address of both suspects was in Pickering.