

Christopher Weber, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- Police on Tuesday were investigating the killing of internationally known Toronto hairdresser and beauty company executive Fabio Sementilli, who was found beaten and stabbed at a Los Angeles home.

Detectives did not immediately provide a possible motive. They said his black 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera was missing from the home.

Paramedics found the 49-year-old Sementilli on Monday on the patio of a gated house in the upscale Woodland Hills neighbourhood. He was bleeding profusely and died at the scene.

The Canadian-born Sementilli worked for decades as a trendsetting hair stylist and served as vice-president of education for beauty products giant Coty Inc.

The company said in a statement that he was an icon in the industry.

Sementilli had established himself as a "mentor and positive role model to so many," said Alison Alhamed, editor in chief of the journal Modern Salon.

"He could barely walk a few feet on a trade show floor without someone stopping him to take a selfie with him and share how much he impacted their career," Alhamed said.

On Friday, Sementilli posted a photograph on Facebook of his 1987 hairstylist certification and reminisced about how his 30-year career was aided by a strong work ethic and support from colleagues.

"I'm optimistic, I'm driven and I don't accept the habit of negativity around me," he wrote.