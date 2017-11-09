Judge rules gas plants trial can continue
David Livingston, chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, and Laura Miller, deputy chief of staff to McGuinty, arrive at court in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 9:51AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 3:01PM EST
TORONTO - A judge has ruled that an Ontario trial involving two former senior political aides accused of illegally destroying documents should continue.
Ontario court Judge Timothy Lipson on Thursday rejected a defence argument that the prosecution had no case against David Livingston and his deputy Laura Miller.
The defence had applied for a directed verdict, meaning it would not have to call evidence to rebut prosecution witnesses.
The two top aides to former premier Dalton McGuinty are charged with illegally erasing documents related to the government's decision to scrap gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election.
They have pleaded not guilty to mischief and illegal use of a computer. Lipson changed the mischief charge to a count of attempt to commit mischief.
The prosecution had already dropped a third charge on breach of trust.