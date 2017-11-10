Lake Shore Boulevard now open after earlier water main break
Water is shown pooling on the roadway following a water main break near Lake Shore Boulevard and Palace Pier Court on Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 6:31AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 10, 2017 10:31AM EST
A stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard West has reopened following a rush hour closure for a water main break.
The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard were closed between Parade Driver and Palace Pier Court from about 5 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
During the closure, eastbound traffic was being forced onto the Gardiner Expressway at Brookers Lane.
According to Const. Clint Stibbe, most of the water was pooling on a nearby side street rather than Lake Shore Boulevard.
Stibbe previously said that the closure could have been an “all-day affair,” however crews were able to stop the leak and reopen the roadway earlier than expected.
The closure, nevertheless, caused significant delays for commuters.
Further complicating the drive was a strike by Ippolito produce workers at the Ontario Food Terminal on The Queensway. The striking workers are slowing trucks turning into and out of the terminal.
A section of Lake Shore Boulevard was also reduced to one lane in each direction nearby due to previously scheduled streetcar track replacement.