

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard West has reopened following a rush hour closure for a water main break.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard were closed between Parade Driver and Palace Pier Court from about 5 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

During the closure, eastbound traffic was being forced onto the Gardiner Expressway at Brookers Lane.

According to Const. Clint Stibbe, most of the water was pooling on a nearby side street rather than Lake Shore Boulevard.

Stibbe previously said that the closure could have been an “all-day affair,” however crews were able to stop the leak and reopen the roadway earlier than expected.

The closure, nevertheless, caused significant delays for commuters.

Further complicating the drive was a strike by Ippolito produce workers at the Ontario Food Terminal on The Queensway. The striking workers are slowing trucks turning into and out of the terminal.

A section of Lake Shore Boulevard was also reduced to one lane in each direction nearby due to previously scheduled streetcar track replacement.