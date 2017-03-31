

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ontario Liberal party could win as few as seven seats in the next election and lose official party status in the process, a new poll has found.

The Forum Research poll of 884 decided and leaning voters found that 43 per cent of respondents support Patrick Brown and the Progressive Conservative party while 28 per cent support Andrea Horwath and the NDP party and just 19 per cent back Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals.

The poll says that if an election were held today the numbers would translate into a majority government and 86 seats for the Tories. Meanwhile, the NDP would win 29 seats and form the Official Opposition while the Liberals, with just seven seats, would fall short of the threshold needed to qualify for official party status and the funding that comes with that.

The percentage of voters that said they would vote for the Liberals in the upcoming election was down five points from the last time Forum conducted a similar poll in February while support for the Tories was down one point and support for the NDP was up three points.

The Green Party also saw its support increase two points to eight per cent.

“Support for the Liberals has declined precipitously both in Toronto and the 905, which has them teetering on the brink of losing party status,” Forum Research President Lorne Bozinoff wrote in a press release accompanying the poll. “Even though Kathleen Wynne is a fierce campaigner, and could never be fully counted out, the Liberal budget needs bold ideas that resonate with a lot of Ontarians for the Liberals to have any hope of re-election.”

Liberals have lost support in Toronto, GTA

In 2014, the Liberals won 20 of 22 seats in Toronto and 14 of 18 seats in the so-called 905 region but the poll reveals that the party will have a hard time holding on to even a portion of those seats.

In Toronto, the Tories have the support of 47 per cent of decided or leaning voters, compared to 24 per cent for the NDP and just 19 per cent for the Liberals.

The picture is even grimmer in the 905.

In that region, the Tories also have the backing of 47 per cent of decided or leaning voters but the NDP are more of a factor with the support of 31 per cent of decided or leaning voters and the Liberals are languishing well behind with just 12 per cent support among decided or leaning voters.

In terms of personal popularity, Kathleen Wynne has the weakest approval rating of any of the three major party leaders at just 12 per cent. Andrea Horwath has the highest approval rating at 30 per cent. About 27 per cent of respondents approved of Patrick Brown, however 44 per cent said they were unsure what to think of him.

Wynne was particulalry unpopular in the 905, where she had an approval rating of just seven per cent.

The poll comes one week after the release of another poll from Angus Reid, which indicated that Wynne had the lowest approval rating of any Canadian premier.

The poll is considered accurate to within 3.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.