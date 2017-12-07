

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The prime suspect in the death of a 19-year-old man who was shot dead Dec. 2 while trying to assist an older man who was being harassed has been arrested in Haldimand County.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi had just left his mosque in the area of Main Street East and Wentworth Street South Saturday night when he spotted two men accosting another man.

Al-Hasnawi tried to intervene and was subsequently shot by one of the men, police said previously.

The teen was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, 20-year-old James Anthony Robert Matheson was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to Al Hasnawi’s death.

On Wednesday, police released updated images taken by a surveillance camera indicating the main suspect in the homicide, 19-year-old Dale Burningsky King, had cut his long hair short in an attempt to evade arrest.

Hamilton Police say that at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, their officers along with the OPP arrested King in Hagersville, Ont., southeast of Six Nations. Police said he will be charged with second-degree murder.

Police said a third person, a female, was arrested in Hagersville and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The victim’s father, Majed Al-Hasnawi, told CTV News Toronto on Monday that his son was a “good boy” who always stuck up for others.

“He was a great boy. He was very religious. Sometimes I’d wake up at night and find him praying. He believed in peace,” Majed Al-Hasnawi said.

Majed said the night he died, his son had been reading a few pages of the Quran publicly at their mosque as part of celebrations marking the birth of the prophet Mohammed.

Al-Hasnawi was a first-year medical science student at Brock University who had dreams of becoming a doctor one day. His father recently got him a yellow Volvo to drive to school, but he never got to drive it.

The school released a statement Sunday expressing shock at his death.