

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Paramedics say a male motorcyclist in his 40s is in critical condition after a collision in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Mavis Road and Steeles Avenue West at approximately 4:40 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a van and a motorcycle.

Paramedics said they arrived to find the motorcyclist suffering from “multiple system trauma.”

He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

The intersection was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.