Male rushed to trauma centre in critical condition after crash in Scarborough
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 5:23AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2017 5:24AM EDT
A male believed to be in his late teens has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Scarborough early this morning.
It happened near Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Toronto police say they received a report about a vehicle driving off of a ramp on Highway 401 and crashing into a nearby car wash.
Paramedics say a male victim has been transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Ontario Provincial Police has taken over the investigation.