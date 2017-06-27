

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male believed to be in his late teens has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Scarborough early this morning.

It happened near Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Toronto police say they received a report about a vehicle driving off of a ramp on Highway 401 and crashing into a nearby car wash.

Paramedics say a male victim has been transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Ontario Provincial Police has taken over the investigation.