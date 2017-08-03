

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim is suffering from serious injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke on Thursday night, Toronto police say.

Police responded to Willowridge Road – in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West – at around 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said the male victim was “bleeding badly” as a result of the shooting.

He has been taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No information on any possible suspects in this incident has been provided.