

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police say a man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Brampton overnight.

The incident happened at around 1:05 a.m. in the area of Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue East.

Police say the male victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators say it is not clear how the incident transpired.

No suspect information has been released at this time.