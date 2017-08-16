Male seriously injured after stabbing in Brampton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 8:06AM EDT
Peel police say a man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Brampton overnight.
The incident happened at around 1:05 a.m. in the area of Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue East.
Police say the male victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
Investigators say it is not clear how the incident transpired.
No suspect information has been released at this time.