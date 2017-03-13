

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 29-year-old Pickering man has died of his injuries after his vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree and telephone pole over the weekend.

The collision happened early Sunday morning at around 6:30 a.m. on Sheppard Avenue, east of Rosebank Road.

According to Durham Regional Police, officers arrived to find the driver unconscious and trapped in the Nissan Altima he had been driving.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious head injuries before being airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

Police confirmed Monday that the man has died of his injuries in hospital. His name has not been released at the request of his family.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267.