

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 40-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the downtown core.

The collision took place in the “busy” area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard after a large crowd was exiting the Toronto Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said.

The victim was taken to trauma centre by Toronto Paramedics following the collision to be treated for his injuries.

No information on the vehicle involved has been released.

Roads were closed in the area to accommodate an investigation.