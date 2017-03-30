

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 42-year-old Toronto man is in custody after he allegedly lured a teenage boy over social media and sexually assaulted him.

Toronto police Det. Const. Julie MacInnis said Thursday that the victim, a 14-year-old boy, met the suspect over social media, believing the suspect was a boy his own age.

She alleged the suspect sent nude images to the boy using social media applications.

Earlier this year, MacInnis said the boy and the suspect met in person, and the man allegedly sexually assaulted the boy "on a number of occasions."

After the alleged assault took place, MacInnis said the victim’s parents became aware of what took place and contacted police.

On Friday, March 24, police executed a search warrant on a residence in the area of Queen’s Quay West and York Street.

A suspect identified by police as Najeeb Saad was taken into custody during the search.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of luring a child under the age of 16.

He was known to use usernames including “AJ S,” “AjSaad123,” and “asaad942” on social media applications including Grindr, Snapchat and Kik.

He is also known to drive a black Range Rover SUV.

MacInnis declined to comment when asked if police believe there are other victims who have not come forward, only saying the "investigation is not over."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-8500, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).