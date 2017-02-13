

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 47-year-old man is dead and another person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill this morning.

York Regional Police say a Mazda and a pickup truck collided at around 3:40 a.m. near King Road and Bathurst Street.

According to police, the driver of the Mazda, who is believed to be a 47-year-old Richmond Hill resident, hit drifting snow and spun into the path of a Dodge pickup truck.

The Mazda driver, who was on his way home from work, was found without vital signs when paramedics arrived on scene and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

King Road was closed Monday morning between Bathurst and Dufferin streets.

York Regional Police's Major Collision Bureau is investigating.